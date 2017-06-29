$5M in funding designed to make Springfield homes healthier

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Living in a healthier home is now within the reach of many Springfield families who qualify for financial help.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded Springfield $5 million to renovate houses and apartments in the Six Corners and Memorial Square neighborhoods.

There is a real concern about lead poisoning, says Nigel Graves, the senior program manager for the Springfield Department of Housing, but that’s not all.

“Portions of homes that are taking on water, mold and mildew has an impact on respiratory, on young children,” Graves said.

The housing department will soon be asking for applications from interested homeowners. Graves said that a great number of residents in the two neighborhoods will likely qualify.