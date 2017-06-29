10 years ago, the iPhone was launched!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The tech world is wishing a happy birthday to the iPhone, which turns 10 Thursday.

Since the iPhone was released in 2007, more than 2 billion of them have been sold, making it the most popular product of all time. It’s also the most profitable product, just above Marlboro cigarettes.

In 2008, Apple introduced the App Store, which revolutionized how we communicated, did business, and even exercised by using one device.

The smartphone has gone through 7 generations. Thanks to the iPhone’s front facing camera, the term “selfie” became popular.

One iPhone user says the smartphone changed her life. “The iPhone itself has changed everything for me personally, because I do everything on my phone. I don’t need to bank anymore, I just take a picture of my check and then I’m done with my banking. I get online and check in with my friends, I can text message, I can Facebook,” said Irma Lopez of Florence.

Even though most of the world’s smartphones run on Android, the iPhone brought in 24-billion dollars to Apple last year.

Tech fans are awaiting the next generation, the iPhone 8, and are hopeful the smartphone will last another 10 years.