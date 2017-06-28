West Springfield PD: Heroin, cocaine seized in search of car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A traffic stop in West Springfield Saturday led to the arrest of one man who allegedly had heroin and cocaine packaged for sale in his car.

According to West Springfield police, Jose A. Rosa was stopped in front of his home on Cold Spring Avenue, where narcotics officers and members of the FBI’s Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force searched his car.

The team of officers allegedly found 61 bags of “24/7” heroin, 58 bags of crack cocaine, packaging material, and other drug contraband inside the car.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a Class B substance, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Police say Rosa also had two Massachusetts trial court warrants for his arrest.