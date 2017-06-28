Storm damage cleanup in Orange; Still no power for some

Strong storms moved through Franklin County Tuesday

Published:

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The lights have been steadily coming back on for people living in parts of Franklin and Worcester County following Tuesday night’s storm.

As many as 2,000 people were without power in Orange and Athol at one point, as thunderstorms moved through the region. Power has been restored to a majority of those customers, but it is still out for nearly 200 people.

22News Reporter Ashley Afonso is on her way to Orange to check out some of the storm damage from last night. Watch 22News from 4:30 to 7:00 a.m. for live reports.

 

