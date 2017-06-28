Springfield police looking for armed robbery suspect

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify the man in the photo who they say robbed the Food Mart on Berkshire Avenue at gun point.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery occurred at 9 p.m. on June 19, at 191 Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’10 to 6’0 tall in his early 20’s. He was wearing a blue, white and purple sweatshirt with black and white Jordan’s.

Springfield police said the robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

You are asked to call Springfield police at (413) 787-6355, with any information about the suspect.

Photo Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

