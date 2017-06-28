Some Franklin county residents without power until Tuesday morning

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s severe storm hit some areas of Franklin County harder than others, leaving some residents in the dark Tuesday night.

The storm knocked down trees and wires, causing power outages in a few different towns.

A tree came down Tuesday night on Webber Road in Whately, knocking out power for residents on the street. Crews worked for hours, overnight to clear it from the road.

Joan Baldwin of Whately said, “I came by and I saw this tree in the middle of the road and a bunch of vehicles, and we couldn’t get through.”

Residents on Webber Road use well water, which means when they lost power, they also lost water.

Kathy Kerr of Whately said, “The next thing we knew, we had no power. Which means for this whole neighborhood means you don’t have any water. So you can’t flush your toilet you can’t run your water.”

Crews were able to restore power by Tuesday morning. Montague, Leverett, and Shutesbury, also saw damage from Tuesday’s storm.