Police searching for Salem woman whose baby died in a shelter in 2015

The mother was indicted on charges Tuesday but cannot be found

Associated Press Published:

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a woman charged in the death of her baby boy nearly two years ago while they were living in a homeless shelter.

The Essex district attorney’s office says Laci Kirk, also known as Laci Brand, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for wanton or reckless endangerment of a child. Her 4-month-old son, Charles Brand III, died Sept. 26, 2015 at a Lynn shelter.

Prosecutors say Kirk spent that day drinking with a friend while the infant was left largely unattended in a crib filled with blankets, a bathrobe and a stuffed animal. The child was unresponsive when Kirk checked on him that evening and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy determined the child died of natural causes.

Kirk’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

 

