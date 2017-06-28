Police searching for Salem woman whose baby died in a shelter in 2015

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a woman charged in the death of her baby boy nearly two years ago while they were living in a homeless shelter.
The Essex district attorney’s office says Laci Kirk, also known as Laci Brand, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for wanton or reckless endangerment of a child. Her 4-month-old son, Charles Brand III, died Sept. 26, 2015 at a Lynn shelter.
Prosecutors say Kirk spent that day drinking with a friend while the infant was left largely unattended in a crib filled with blankets, a bathrobe and a stuffed animal. The child was unresponsive when Kirk checked on him that evening and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
An autopsy determined the child died of natural causes.
Kirk’s whereabouts are currently unknown.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.