Owner of CT seafood market mad about TSA lobster picture

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The lobster tanks at Atlantic Seafood are packed for the holiday weekend. They do a lot of special orders there, but what happened to one special order recently has the owner boiling.

“That’s not part of their jobs, it’s not what we pay for, it’s not how we feel protected,” said owner Lisa Feinman.

She was furious when she saw a picture taken by a TSA agent at Logan Airport. The agent is smiling while he holds a 15-pound lobster by its claws.

She had carefully packed the 15-pounder along with a dozen other smaller lobsters on top of it.

“We put paper with saltwater on them just to kind of keep them wet keep them moist,” said Feinman.

.@TSA officers are skilled at screening all sorts of items in checked baggage…including this 20+ pound lobster at @BostonLogan pic.twitter.com/euhyyO6F7V — Michael McCarthy (@TSAmedia_MikeM) June 26, 2017

Her customer, who was bringing the lobsters to Georgia, checked the duct-taped cooler of crustaceans which just made the fifty pound weight limit.

“It was written on it fragile live lobsters,” said Feinman.

She doesn’t have a problem with the agent searching the cooler, but it’s how he treated what was inside which makes her mad.

Yes it was a huge lobster, and yes it is a novelty that we all don’t see very often, but really the bigger picture was this is a TSA agent that is going through our personal property and taking selfies.”

Not to mention he held the lobster by its huge claws.

“All that weight is being put on these joints here,” said Feinman as she holds up a lobster from the tank at Atlantic Seafood. “He could easily snap that claw off.”

She’s also upset the biggest lobster was put back on top of the smaller ones with none of the packing material.

“Really an abuse of privacy of rights,” Senator Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut, told News 8. “An invasion of privacy that is inexcusable and I’m going to be asking the TSA for answers as to why these TSA agents made a joke of it.”

News8 contacted the TSA to see if the agent is in any hot water for posting that picture.

“What if you’re into cougar printed underwear and he’s got it on his head and he’s prancing around taking selfies,” said Feinman. “It’s the same thing.”

The lobsters did make it to Georgia for the big feast.

Feinman says the customer will be back again next year to get another fifty pounds of lobster, but he plans to drive so this doesn’t happen again.