New speed bumps cause headaches for drivers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Speed bumps were placed on Nonotuck Street between New Street and Landy Avenue, but not everyone is happy about them.

Drivers have been scraping the bottom of their cars from speeding over the bumps because the posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

22News spoke with four residents off camera who said the speed bumps have become a controversial issue for this reason.

Back in September, the DPW installed temporary speed bumps after several residents complained of speeding in the area. Permanent speed bumps were recommended in January.

After a cyclist died in May, the city worked on construction as soon as they could. Residents also told me off camera they’d like the speed limit to be reduced to enhance safety, and avoid scraping their cars.