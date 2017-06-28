Man facing charges after allowing 13-year-old son to drive in Sturbridge

The man owns a driving school

Associated Press Published:
Photo Courtesy: Thinkstock

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts driving school and former candidate for state representative is facing charges after police say he allowed his 13-year-old son to drive a car more than 8 miles.

Police say 35-year-old Stephen Comtois has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child and improper operation.

Police acting on an anonymous tip found a picture of the teen driving in Sturbridge on Sunday on Comtois’ Facebook page.

In response to comments questioning the boy’s age, police say Comtois replied “Shhhh.”

Comtois owns Green Light Driving School, and he served as a selectman in Brookfield before his term expired this year. He unsuccessfully ran for state representative three times.

When asked about the charges at the driving school, Comtois said “No comment.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s