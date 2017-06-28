Longmeadow police warn drivers to stay off phones after 3-car crash

Two taken to hospital

By Published:
Photo courtesy Longmeadow Police Department

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) –  Police in Longmeadow are reminding drivers to not use their cell phones while driving after a serious accident Tuesday night.

According to Longmeadow police, officers were called to the intersection of Longmeadow Street and Maple Road for a 3-car crash around 8:30 p.m.

Officers spoke to the driver of one of the cars, who admitted to briefly taking her eyes off the road to look at her cell phone. As a result, she allegedly rear ended the vehicle in front of her while going 35 to 45 miles per hour, causing a chain reaction crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital and the driver of one of the cars got a citation for using a cell phone while operating a vehicle.

