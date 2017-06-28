Long-vacant Springfield house torn down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A long-vacant house in Springfield’s McKnight neighborhood that had been a source of concern for neighbors, is now just a pile of rubble.

Demolition crews tore down the house at 43-45 Berkeley Street Wednesday morning.

The City of Springfield had obtained a court order for the demolition. However, according to a news release sent to 22News by Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office, the building had deteriorated so much over the years that they could not do normal asbestos removal prior to the demolition. The rubble, therefore, has to be disposed of as asbestos-contaminated waste.

Neighbor Debbie Blanton said that it was about time that the building was taken down. She told 22News that she was very pleased that the city took action on the building, which had been an eyesore in the neighborhood.

The cost of the demolition was $58,485, which was paid for through the city’s demolition bond funding, though a lien will be placed on the property for those demolition costs.