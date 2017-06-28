Last day of lockout at Baystate Franklin Medical Center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 3-day nurses lockout at Baystate Franklin Medical Center is scheduled to end Wednesday evening.

There is no word, however, about when contract negotiations will resume between the hospital and the nurses union.

The nurses union held a one-day strike Monday. They told 22News they were turned away from the hospital when they showed up for their scheduled shifts Tuesday morning.

The nurses then marched from the hospital to the board of trustees office. They hoped that speaking with the board would help them further their contract negotiations.

Sixty temporary nurses replaced the nearly 200 nurses affected by the lockout.

Related Coverage