House break-in suspect tracked down by Chicopee police dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man accused of breaking into a woman’s home Saturday was arrested after a Chicopee Police dog tracked him down near Szot Park.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a woman returned to her Bemis Avenue home around 10:00 p.m. that night and found a man hiding near her basement stairs.

Wilk said 53-year-old Eric Baker, of Springfield, then ran from the home toward Szot Park. Chicopee Police Dog Pako was able to track Baker’s scent down an embankment into a thick overgrown area before finding him.

Baker was arrested and charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony. He was held on $25,000 bail.