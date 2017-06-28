Hit-and-run suspect arrested after cruiser crash and pursuit in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man faces several charges including assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon after a hit and run involving a cruiser Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News police witnessed a near collision involving a car and a motorcycle. When they tried to pull the car over, it hit the passenger side of the cruiser and took off, according to Lt. Rolland.

Springfield Police aborted the pursuit at the Chicopee Line, but Chicopee police found the vehicle abandoned in Szot Park.

Springfield Police located and arrested two suspects in Springfield Plaza.

Lt. Rolland told 22News a 21-year-old Springfield man is charged with assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

The passenger, a 17-year-old from Springfield, was arrested on warrants.

No one was hurt.