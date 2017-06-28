Heavy traffic expected on Fourth of July weekend

By Published:
(AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Department of Transportation is expecting a lot of cars on the road this Fourth of July Holiday.

MassDOT is postponing road construction, starting at noon Friday, to help prevent traffic jams. They’re expecting that traffic, to start this weekend.

Drivers told 22News they’re hoping traffic won’t be that bad, since the holiday falls on a Tuesday.

“Some people will be traveling on the weekend, some will be traveling on Monday on Tuesday,” Juan Rivera of Springfield told 22News. “Or the week, the weekend after July 4th.”

MassDOT is encouraging you to build in some extra time to get to your destination this holiday weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s