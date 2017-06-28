Heavy traffic expected on Fourth of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Department of Transportation is expecting a lot of cars on the road this Fourth of July Holiday.

MassDOT is postponing road construction, starting at noon Friday, to help prevent traffic jams. They’re expecting that traffic, to start this weekend.

Drivers told 22News they’re hoping traffic won’t be that bad, since the holiday falls on a Tuesday.

“Some people will be traveling on the weekend, some will be traveling on Monday on Tuesday,” Juan Rivera of Springfield told 22News. “Or the week, the weekend after July 4th.”

MassDOT is encouraging you to build in some extra time to get to your destination this holiday weekend.