BOSTON (WWLP) – Firefighters in Boston are working to put out a fire in a large, multi-story building that is under construction in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the six-story, 83-unit building, from helicopter footage taken by NBC Boston.

Streets surrounding the building, located at 1971-1977 Dorchester Avenue, are blocked-off as firefighters work.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

