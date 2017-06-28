Erving police need help to find 48 year-old man

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in eastern Franklin County are looking for the public’s help to find a man whose family has not heard from him since the beginning of the month.

Erving police posted on their official Facebook page that 48 year-old Alfred Faille has not been in touch with his family since June 1.

Police say that he may be driving a silver or gray-colored 2003 Jeep Liberty with Massachusetts license plate 1BHX10. If you have any information on where he might be, call the regional police dispatch center at (413) 625-8200.