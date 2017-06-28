East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series begins 30th year

The concerts are held every Wednesday night

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Elvis Presley tribute artist Ray Guilmette kicked off this summer’s East Longmeadow Rotary Concert Series Wednesday night.

It’s Rotary’s 30th year of live local music.

Hundreds of people set up their beach chairs and blankets to enjoy “A Ray of Elvis.” People came from all across western Massachusetts to enjoy the music and the atmosphere.

Elaine Bowler of Feeding Hills told 22News, “I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s such a family oriented situation.”

Don Spinks of Palmer noted, “They’re great, otherwise we wouldn’t be here. It’s a long way to go, and we enjoy it.”

22News reporter Sy Becker emceed the event as he has every year.

The concerts are held every Wednesday night at the East Longmeadow High School athletic field.

