East Longmeadow mom accused of letting 3 year-old wander beach alone

Heather Wasilewski charged with risk of injury to a minor

Jon Rosen, WTNH Published:
Heather Wasilewski. Image Courtesy: Milford Police via WTNH

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Milford, Connecticut have arrested a woman from East Longmeadow, who they say let her three year-old child wander alone on the beach.

According to investigators, they received a report on Saturday at Woodmont Beach that a woman was allowing her child to roam the beach unsupervised. When police asked 39-year-old Heather Wasilewski of East Longmeadow about the situation, she told officers the other adults on the beach (who she did not know) were fine watching her child as she was about 100 yards away.

Witnesses say they observed the Wasilewski drinking an alcoholic beverage as the child was alone. Wasilewski is charged with risk of injury to a minor, and due in court on July 18.

