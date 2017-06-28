Break-in suspect tracked down by Chicopee police

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A possible break-in suspect is in custody following a search through a Chicopee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, officers were out searching in the area of Silvin Road and Montauk Road for the suspect, who was described as a white man with short blonde hair. Wilk said that that they used a police dog to help them track the suspect, and had been asking people to stay away from the area as they worked.

Wilk says that the suspect is now in police custody. Additional details were not immediately available.