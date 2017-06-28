Chicopee police searching for missing 17-year-old

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by his family.

According to the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Jean Carlos Torres Ortiz was reported missing Wednesday night. He is described as 5’8 tall and 200 pounds, with short afro style, black hair.

Ortiz was last seen on June 23 at the Stonina Drive area, wearing a grey t-shirt with black shorts, and black and red Jordan sneakers.

You are asked to call Chicopee police at (413) 594-1730, with any information.