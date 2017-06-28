Chicopee PD: Sex offender was exposing buttocks in well-traveled area

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police say they arrested a Level 3 sex offender who was walking around in a well-traveled section of Chicopee Falls with his buttocks exposed Sunday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Shawn Ray Lussier, 49, is now charged with open and gross lewdness- a charge for which he has at least 16 convictions dating back to 1985.

At around 9:40 Sunday night, Wilk says police received a call about a man walking around near 33 Grattan Street, with bare buttocks showing. Wilk says that when officers got there, they found Lussier in the area, with his rear end exposed. Wilk says that when police talked to him, Lussier was “evasive” and gave them “conflicting stories.”

Lussier told officers that he lives in Turners Falls, where he was registered as a sex offender. Wilk says, however, that the suspect currently resides in Springfield, and is not registered there. He was, therefore, also charged with failure to register as a sex offender, and misleading a police officer.

Lussier was held on $540 bail, and arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.