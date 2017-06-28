Chicopee man arrested after breaking and entering

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house, then leading police on a chase, that ended in Holyoke.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that 24-year-old Christopher Thomas was arrested by Holyoke police after officers were called to 76 Silvin Road in Chicopee, at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, for reports of a man casing windows and doors.

When officers attempted to confront the suspect, he allegedly ran away, making his way into Holyoke.

He’s facing several charges, including breaking and entering, larceny from a building, and resisting arrest.

The items taken from the break were found in the suspect’s backpack and tagged as evidence.

Thomas is being held on $1,040 bail.