Boston to Springfield high speed rail gains support

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high speed rail connecting Boston to Springfield, is gaining support from local residents and lawmakers.

State Senator Eric Lesser talked about the proposed East-West Rail, to dozens of people in the East Longmeadow Public Library on Wednesday.

The State Senate approved money, to study the rail connection last month. With Union Station now open, and residential development in downtown Springfield, Senator Lesser believes Springfield could soon become a transportation hub.

“We have the potential to make Springfield a crossroads for traffic in New England going to New York and Connecticut and also going to Boston,” said Senator Lesser.

The amendment still needs approval from the house and Governor Baker.

If approved, the study would be completed by the end of this year.