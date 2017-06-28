Boston to Springfield high speed rail gains support

Senator Lesser believes Springfield could soon become a transportation hub

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A high speed rail connecting Boston to Springfield, is gaining support from local residents and lawmakers.

State Senator Eric Lesser talked about the proposed East-West Rail, to dozens of people in the East Longmeadow Public Library on Wednesday.

The State Senate approved money, to study the rail connection last month. With Union Station now open, and residential development in downtown Springfield, Senator Lesser believes Springfield could soon become a transportation hub.

“We have the potential to make Springfield a crossroads for traffic in New England going to New York and Connecticut and also going to Boston,” said Senator Lesser.

The amendment still needs approval from the house and Governor Baker.

If approved, the study would be completed by the end of this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s