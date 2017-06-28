Baystate Franklin nurses back to work

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized nurses are back at work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield tonight after a three-day lockout.

The nurses’ union held a one-day strike Monday, but the hospital considered that strike illegal, and locked the nurses out from Sunday night, until 7 p.m., Wednesday night.

“We welcome the MNA nurses back to work at Baystate Franklin Medical Center to care for patients at their scheduled times,” Cindy Russo, President and Chief Administrative Officer at Baystate Franklin Medical Center stated in a news release. “Nurses scheduled for the Wednesday night shift began returning to work at 7 p.m. with other nurses coming in for their shifts through 11 a.m. on Thursday according to their assigned schedules. At this time, we continue to follow our emergency preparedness plan, which has been in place since Sunday and we expect will remain in effect until noon on Thursday. This plan has proven to be extremely effective.”

The hospital said it could only hire replacement nurses, for a minimum of three days.

Sixty temporary nurses, had been replacing nearly 200 unionized nurses since Sunday night.

There’s still no word, on when contract negotiations will resume.