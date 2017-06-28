Arizona fire continues to burn

(KPNX) Hundreds of residents packed the Bradshaw Mountain High school gym in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Tuesday evening, over concerns of the Goodwin Fire.

The blaze spread up to 18,000 acres.

So far, firefighters have only contained one percent of the wildfire due to wind, heat, and dry conditions.

Several communities had to be evacuated because of the fast moving flames.

“We’re trying to organize chaos. This is very chaotic out there. The wind is blowing one direction one minute and another direction the next,” said Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher.

