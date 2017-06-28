Arizona fire continues to burn

KPNX's Ryan Cody Published:

(KPNX) Hundreds of residents packed the Bradshaw Mountain High school gym in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Tuesday evening, over concerns of the Goodwin Fire.

The blaze spread up to 18,000 acres.

So far, firefighters have only contained one percent of the wildfire due to wind, heat, and dry conditions.

Several communities had to be evacuated because of the fast moving flames.

“We’re trying to organize chaos. This is very chaotic out there. The wind is blowing one direction one minute and another direction the next,” said Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher.

Read More: http://bit.ly/2s2pU9c

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s