Amherst to increase parking cost

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – You may soon have to pay twice as much to park in downtown Amherst.

The Downtown Parking Working Group released a report, with some adjustments for parking downtown.

The current fee is .50 cents per hour, to park in one of the 600 “inside core” spots which are closest to businesses and restaurants.

But under this proposed system, that would jump to a dollar per hour.

The proposal would also extend metered parking hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Olani Borders of Amherst told 22News, “I definitely think increasing it to a dollar would be helpful especially for the city itself and also to allow there to be more parking down here.”

The Amherst Select Board and Planning Board will hold a community forum Thursday, to talk about the town center.