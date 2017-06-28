Air ambulance landing zone set up in Granville for jet ski accident victim

The jet ski accident occurred in Suffield, CT

Barry Kriger

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granville Fire Department helped set up a Landing Zone for the evacuation of a jet ski accident victim Wednesday night.

Southwick Police Sgt. Thomas Krutka told 22News the landing zone was being set up on Granby Road in Granville, near the Connecticut line.  Southwick Police were initially called in to assist, but the LZ preparation was being coordinated by the Granville Fire Department.

Massachusetts State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News the jet ski accident occurred in Suffield, Connecticut, but Granville was the closest location for an air ambulance helicopter to land.

Police haven’t released any information on the victim, or where the accident took place.

