Kidnapped child has been found, father now in custody

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police say that they have found a missing three year-old boy, who was allegedly taken by his father following a domestic assault.

According to State Police Media Relations, Kyrie Taylor disappeared after his mother was assaulted at their home on Algonquin Terrace in Plymouth Wednesday morning. Police believed that he was taken by his biological father, 25 year-old Rosba “Randy” Taylor, who is also accused of committing the assault. Rosba Taylor does not have legal custody of his son or authorization to have him in his care.

State Police say that Lynn police were able to locate Kyrie, who appears to have been unharmed, just after 11:30 on State Street in Lynn. Rosba Taylor was also located, and was taken into custody. State police had said that they believed the father could have been taking his son to the Lynn area, because he has connections there.

Troopers had released information about Kyrie and Rosba Taylor following Wednesday’s disappearance, however, police did not officially issue an AMBER Alert in the case.