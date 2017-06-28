3 arrested as part of “Operation Opiate” in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new anti-drug effort called “Operation Opiate” resulted in the arrest of three people on drug charges in Springfield’s North End Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney, the operation is a combined effort between Springfield police detectives, members of the North End C-3 policing unit, and state police detectives, and is funded through a grant directed by District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. It is the latest push to crack down on drug sales in western Massachusetts.

The three suspects arrested Tuesday, Lydia Rodriguez, 39, Joseph Morales, 24, and Angel Perez, 44, all of Springfield, were taken into custody following a surveillance operation that was set up at Main and East Hooker Streets.

Delaney says that Rodriguez and Morales are both charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class E substance with intent to distribute. Perez was charged with cocaine possession.

In total, Delaney says officers recovered 90 bags of heroin (stamped with the logo “Jungle Killer,”) 80 bags of cocaine, 26 Zoldipem pills, and more than $230 in cash.

Captain Brian Keenan, commander of the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit, says that officers will continue to carry out “Operation Opiate” in the coming days.