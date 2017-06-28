22News staff to serve meal to deserving local residents

Staff members will serve about 150-200 people at Christ Church Cathedral Wednesday evening

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the 22News team will be lending a hand to local residents in need Wednesday. We are participating in Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring, a nationwide effort by our parent company to give back to our community.

As part of this celebration, on-air and behind-the-scenes staff of 22News and the CW Springfield will be preparing and serving dinner to about 150 to 200 people at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Springfield Wednesday evening.

22News will be sharing pictures and video from Wednesday’s Day of Caring project here on WWLP.com and on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

