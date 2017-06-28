22News helps prepare meals as part of our “Day of Caring”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is one of 171 Nexstar stations stepping from in front of the camera and right into the community.

22News helping to feed close to 200 people in honor the Nexstar Media Group Founder’s “Day of Caring.”

It’s done as an observation of the company’s 21st anniversary. The 22News team joined forces with Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield, where we prepared dinner for nearly 200 people.

As we helped prepare food, we also had a chance to bond with the church’s volunteers, many of whom have been helping for decades.

The church helps the city’s homeless, jobless and those who are just looking for a helping hand. It’s a place where nobody gets turned away.

One volunteer told 22News that the church provides vital resources, such as housing and financial assistance.