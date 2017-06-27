Woman held without bail in death of boyfriend

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Brockton home has been held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder.

Prosecutors said at the arraignment Monday for 53-year-old Kirsten Smith that she waited two hours before calling 911 after stabbing 52-year-old Scott Benoit on Friday. Benoit died at the scene of a single stab wound to the chest.

Smith was taken into police custody at the scene, but not charged until later after questioning by police.

The Enterprise reports that her lawyer called it a case of self-defense. He said Benoit had choked Smith to the point of unconsciousness. Prosecutors say Smith had no injuries consistent with choking.

Benoit’s death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year. There were two in all of 2016.

