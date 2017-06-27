Whately police: Distracted truck driver caused power outage

28 year-old Chicopee resident now facing numerous motor vehicle violations

By Published:
Image Courtesy: Whately Police Department

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A distracted box truck driver was to blame for a power outage in the Franklin County town of Whately Monday afternoon, police say.

According to Whately police, the driver admitted to officers that he became distracted by his cell phone when he drifted off the roadway on State Road (Routes 5 &10) at around 4:20 P.M. While off the road, he crashed into a tree and a utility pole, knocking out power.

Police say that despite the heavy damage to the truck, the driver was unhurt. He is now facing numerous motor vehicle violations.

His name has not been released at this time, but police posted on their official Facebook page that he is a 28 year-old man from Chicopee.

