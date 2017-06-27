Westfield Chihuahua chases off backyard bear

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jillian the Chihuahua isn’t your stereotypical guard dog, but her owner says she can chase off an unwanted visitor.
According to 22News viewer Debbie Gibbons, a bear usually visits their Wesfield yard at nightfall, only to be chased away by Jillian.
Monday was no exception. Gibbons said in an email sent to 22News that the bear came early looking for bird food, and of course, Jillian took notice.
MassWildlife urging residents: Don’t feed bears, keep them wild
Gibbons sent 22News a short video of Jillian chasing the bear right out of their fenced yard.
“Believe me, if he didn’t run away, she would have run back in!,” Gibbons said.
Bear sightings have been common across western Massachusetts in recent months.
