SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a house fire at 115 Sumner Avenue.

Springfield Fire Department Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, the fire started around 4:54 p.m. Tuesday evening on the third floor.

The fire caused more than $90,000 in damages.

Two people are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.