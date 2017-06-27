To the man who took Molly Bish: Video released on anniversary of disappearance

WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Today marks the 17th anniversary of Molly Bish’s disappearance.

The 16-year-old disappeared from her lifeguard stand at Comins Pond in Warren. Her body was found three years later, but the person responsible for her death has never been found.

This week, the search continues in West Brookfield for a key piece of evidence in Molly’s disappearance. Investigators are searching for a white car seen the day she vanished at Comins Pond in 2000, using ground penetrating technology at the former campground.

Molly’s family released a video Monday to commemorate the anniversary of her disappearance. In the video, her mother talks directly to the person responsible for her daughter’s murder.

The Bish family hopes that other families use the anniversary of Molly’s disappearance to create conversations about safety with their children.

Related Coverage: