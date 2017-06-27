Tips for growing tomatoes and peppers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you are trying to improve your garden, we have just the man for you. The Green Thumb Guru, Ed Sourdiffe, came to the studio today with his tomatoes and peppers, to give you some tips for your garden this summer.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you are trying to improve your garden, we have just the man for you. The Green Thumb Guru, Ed Sourdiffe, came to the studio today with his tomatoes and peppers, to give you some tips for your garden this summer.
Advertisement
Advertisement