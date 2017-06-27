Storm damage reports in Franklin County

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms moved through western Massachusetts Tuesday. Here is a look at some damage in our area, reported by trained weather spotters or over amateur radio:

7:19 P.M. Orange: Multiple trees down on Wheeler Avenue, tree down on house with roof damage on Summer Street, tree down on house with structural damage on Stone Road, power lines down on East River Street, large tree down on cars on River Street, tree and utility pole down on car in Town Hall parking lot and power pole and wires down on Prospect Street

7:15 P.M. Montague: Meadow Road at Sunderland Road, tree down on wires

7:10 P.M. Shutesbury: Tree and wires down in front of fire station

7:00 P.M. Leverett: Wind gust lofted a portable plastic greenhouse up and over a chicken coop. Moved distance of 80 ft.

6:53 P.M. Whately: Tree and wires down on Webber Road

