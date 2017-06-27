Storms brought small hail, flooding rains to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some scattered strong storms are moving through western Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy downpours and even some small hail.

Portions of Hampden and Hampshire County were under Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a period of time, as a particularly strong storm moved through.

As that storm passed over the 22News Broadcast Center in Chicopee, it brought some pea-sized hail shortly after 2:30 P.M. Hail was also reported in Springfield, West Springfield, East Longmeadow, Agawam, Feeding Hills, Southwick, and Westfield.

Flooding rain was also reported in portions of Springfield, West Springfield, and Southwick.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours. The primary risks of any storms is small hail and gusty winds.

If strong storms move through your area, remember the safest place to be is indoors and away from windows.

Stay with 22News and WWLP.com throughout the afternoon and evening hours as the 22News Storm Team tracks these scattered storms.