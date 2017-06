SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was national Post Traumatic Stress Disorder awareness day.

According to the U.S. department of Veterans affairs, every year, nearly 8 million adults experience PTSD.

PTSD awareness day, aims to promote understanding, and teach people the signs.

“In young children crying, temper tantrums, clingy-ness if you will. In adults, isolation, changes in habits, nightmares,” Kimberley Lee of the Center for Human Development told 22News.