Project New Hope celebrates new veterans service in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Military men and women who return home with conditions like PTSD, will now be able to get the support they need, in Holyoke.

Project New Hope celebrated the grand opening of their new location, on Appleton Street Tuesday. The organization aims to help veterans and their families heal from issues, ranging from chronic pain, to suicidal thoughts.

The President of Project New Hope told 22News their new Holyoke location will offer several services for veterans.

“We’re very big in wellness,” Bill More, President of New Hope said. “We offer yoga, acupuncture, mindful meditation, and reflexology. And we’re offering a lot of those services right here in our Holyoke office.”

Project New Hope also offers group meetings, community events, and employment workshops.

