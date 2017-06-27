Possible active shooter situation at U.S. Army post in Alabama

Nearly 40,000 people work on the base

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A possible active shooter forced Redstone Arsenal, a U.S. Army Post, to go into lockdown Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from the base, there is a possible active shooter on the arsenal. No other information about the incident was made available.

An employee on the base tells News Five that he and coworkers are bunkered inside an office in the facility. He said the base sent out an email to all employees that this is not a drill. He also said Redstone Arsenal was scheduled to hold active shooter training this week.

Redstone Arsenal is located in Madison County, Ala., which is south of Huntsville near the Huntsville International Airport.

Close to 40,000 people work on the base in Huntsville.

