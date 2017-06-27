New summer policy at Chicopee Comprehensive High School track and field

In order to play on the turf, you need to sign up through the maintenance department.

Chicopee Comprehensive High School Field hours.

Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP)- A new policy has been put in place at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, and it could affect who gets to practice on the school’s track and field.

The track will remain open to the public this summer; but, the turf field will not.
The new policy requires you to fill out paperwork before using the field due to liability concerns.
If a team outside of Chicopee wants to use the field, they have to get it approved by the school committee.

“Our intent was only to have the track open to the public and not the turf to avoid any teams going out there and having organized games”, says Scott Chapdelaine, the Assistant Director of Maintenance at Chicopee schools. “But if there’s a coach involved, we need to have the paperwork for that.”

Maintenance workers leave the school by 3:30 PM during the summer.
If you want to use the field after that time, you have to pay the custodian overtime fees.

