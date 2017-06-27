New facility downtown Springfield to help people with depression

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new facility that aims to help people with depression, celebrated their grand opening in Springfield Tuesday.

Achieve TMS East opened their new location in downtown Springfield. It’s the leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation or TMS, in Massachusetts.

TMS is a type of therapy that uses magnetic pulses to help people experiencing depression.

“The point and the goal is, to trigger a reduction of symptoms as quickly as possible in order to help patients stay well as long as possible too,” Oscar Morales, Chief Medical Officer for Achieve TMS said.

Achieve TMS also has locations in Northampton, Amherst, Pittsfield, and Worcester.

