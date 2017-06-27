More than 2,000 Orange residents without power

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage is being reported across the Franklin County town of Orange.

According to the Orange Police Department Facebook page, wires and trees are down in various parts of the town. They’re urging residents to stay off the roads until some of the damage is cleaned up.

There’s also a widespread power outage.

According to National Grid’s Outage Map, more than 2,000 people are without power in Orange after severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday afternoon. No word on when power will be restored.

National Grid spokesperson Paula Haschag told 22News crews are in the area, assessing the situation.

She said there’s significant damage, and how quickly power is restored will depend on how quickly the damage can be cleaned up. She currently has no time frame on how long that could take.

22News has called National Grid and Orange Police. We’ll post any updates as soon as they become available.