Man to face judge in killing of runner in Massachusetts

By Published:
FILE - This undated driver license photo released by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office shows Vanessa Marcotte. Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday, April 17, 2017, in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the death of Marcotte on Aug. 7, 2016. (Worcester County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Google employee who went out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer will be arraigned on a murder charge next month.

The Worcester County district attorney’s office says Angelo Colon-Ortiz is due in court on July 26.

Colon-Ortiz is charged in connection with the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte last August in Princeton, a small town 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.

Prosecutors say Colon-Ortiz was apprehended in April after his DNA matched samples on Marcotte’s body, which was found in the woods not far from her family home.

Colon-Ortiz had pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and battery and assault with intent to rape in April. He was indicted last week.

His lawyer hasn’t commented on the charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s