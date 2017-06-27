Man pleads guilty in multiple drug cases, gets prison time

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is heading to prison for drug charges in three separate cases.

The Berkshire Eagle reports 26-year-old Max Bohan, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty last week to multiple offenses including three counts of possession of heroin with the intent to distribute. A judge sentenced Bohan to 3 ½ to five years in prison.

Police say Bohan was arrested for selling heroin in September 2015 before posting bail. Authorities say Bohan was arrested again in March 2016 after police conducted several controlled heroin purchases with him. Police say later in the year Bohan was arrested a third time for drug charges and a suspended license after a traffic stop.

Bohan’s attorney, Joshua Hochburg, says his client exercised poor judgment.

