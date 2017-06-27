Man arrested for harassing Chicopee police dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested last week for harassing a Chicopee police dog that was sitting inside his cruiser.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to State Street on the evening of June 21 for a report of an unruly man. When officers got there, they allegedly asked 32-year-old George Bissonnette to stop yelling and to walk away.

Wilk says when he walked by Chicopee Police Dog Kane’s marked K-9 cruiser, Kane began barking and Bissonnette began yelling ‘woof woof woof’ toward the caged area.

Bissonnette then allegedly began swinging at the caged window, which caused the dog to thrash around the backseat and bang against the cruiser door.

Bissonnette was arrested and is being charged with mistreating/interfering with a police dog. He was held on a $290 bail and arraigned in court the following day.